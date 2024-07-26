Over 2 months after Porsche crash, Pune police file chargesheet; teen's parents among 7 named

Pune, Jul 26 (PTI) Police have filed a chargesheet against seven accused in the Porsche car accident case, including the parents of a minor boy who was allegedly behind the wheel, in a Pune court, more than two months after the fatal crash, an official said on Friday.

The 900-page chargesheet, submitted on Thursday, has excluded the 17-year-old boy, whose case is being handled separately by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

The high-end car allegedly driven by the minor under the influence of alcohol knocked down two motorbike-borne IT professionals, one of them a woman, in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area in the wee hours of May 19, killing them.

The boy's father is a prominent builder.

"We have filed a 900-page chargesheet against seven accused, including the parents of the minor, two doctors and a staffer from Sassoon General Hospital and two middlemen, in a Pune court on Thursday," said Shalesh Balkawade, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime).

The boy's parents and two Sassoon General Hospital doctors -- Ajay Taware, then-HOD of the forensic medicine department and Dr Shrihari Halnor -- and one Atul Ghatkamble, a staffer at the Maharashtra government-run medical facility, are accused of swapping the blood samples of the minor with those of his mother after the crash.

Two other accused -- Ashpak Makandar and Amar Gaikwad -- acted as middlemen between the father and the doctors to facilitate financial transactions to swap the blood samples, according to the chargesheet.

The voluminous police document contains statements of 50 witnesses.

Last month, the police had submitted the final report to the JJB detailing all evidence against the 17-year-old boy in the car crash case. PTI SPK RSY