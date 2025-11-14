Over 2 pc Assam Police personnel found ‘obese’ in annual BMI test

Guwahati, Nov 14 (PTI) Over 2 per cent of Assam Police personnel are in the ‘obese’ category as per the annual Body Mass Index (BMI) test for the force, conducted for the third year.

Assam Police, sharing the figure in a post on X, maintained that there has been a drop in the BMI over previous years.

BMI is a measurement of a person's weight with respect to his or her height. According to the World Health Organization, a BMI over 25 is considered overweight and over 30 is obese.

“Fitter khaki, stronger force! In this year’s Annual BMI Drive, out of 73,317 personnel screened, only 2.06 per cent fell in the obese category, a steady drop from previous phases,” the post said.

“The force is getting leaner, quicker, and mission ready. Assam Police keeps raising the scale,” it added.

The BMI test was introduced in 2023 to ensure a fitter a police force. PTI SSG NN