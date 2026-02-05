Over 20 cars gutted in fire mishap at service centre

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Feb 5 (PTI) More than 20 cars were gutted in a major fire mishap at a car service centre in Vijayapura in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

The fire broke out at HMK Car Service Centre located along National Highway 50 here where vehicles of various companies had been parked for repair and servicing.

Police said the blaze rapidly spread, reducing the entire service centre to ashes.

Over 20 cars were destroyed in the fire, while spare parts worth around Rs 35 lakh stored at the outlet were also gutted.

Police said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control. Officers from Gol Gumbaz and Vijayapura Rural police stations visited the scene and conducted an inspection.

No casualties were reported in the incident, police added. PTI GMS ADB