Over 20 cattle found tied ‘cruelly’ in Karnataka's Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Mar 28 (PTI) Nearly 20 cattle, allegedly tied in a "cruel manner", were found in a mini goods vehicle intercepted near a mosque in Mangaluru taluk in the early hours of Friday during a major crackdown on illegal cattle transport, police said.

The driver and two others escaped, abandoning the vehicle at the scene, they added.

According to the police, an inspection revealed that the vehicle’s number plates had been removed, raising suspicions of illegal activity. Inside the vehicle, approximately 15-20 cattle were found tied cruelly, indicating they were being transported for slaughter.

Veterinary officials were called in for examination, and two animals were found dead due to injuries sustained during transport. The remaining cattle were provided with necessary medical care.

Preliminary investigations traced the vehicle’s original registration number, and two suspects—Tauseef Peradi and Harine Peradi—have been linked to the incident. One more person involved is yet to be identified, a senior police officer said.

He added that a case has been registered at Bajpe police station under relevant sections of the law related to animal cruelty and illegal transport.

Police said further investigation is underway to trace the absconding suspects and uncover the full extent of the operation.

Sharan Pumpwell, the regional joint secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad in Mangaluru, stated that cases of illegal cattle transportation have surged in the Dakshina Kannada district over the past month.

Regarding Friday’s incident, Pumpwell told PTI, "The cattle smugglers had tied one hind leg of each animal to the roof of the pick-up truck. The vehicle had no registration plate, and all three smugglers escaped." "These cattle were being transported to an illegal slaughterhouse, as none of them were certified by a veterinary expert as required by law," he added, warning that authorities will be held accountable for any untoward incidents if they fail to act promptly. PTI COR AMP SSK AMP SSK KH