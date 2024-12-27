Over 20 injured as bus plunges few feet down from bridge in Punjab's Bathinda

Bathinda, Dec 27 (PTI) Over 20 passengers were injured when a private bus met with an accident over a bridge and plunged a few feet down below into a 'nullah' on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred when the bus was en rote Bhatinda from Talwandi Sabo. Locals rushed to the spot immediately to help the people get out of the bus, the officials said.

Police and district administration also launched a rescue operation and took the injured to a hospital, they added.

The weather was inclement in the area, the officials said. PTI COR SUN OZ OZ