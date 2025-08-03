Over 20 lakh Assam farmers get Rs 422 cr under PM-KISAN

Guwahati, Aug 3 (PTI) Over 20 lakh farmers in Assam have received more than Rs 422 crore under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, officials said on Sunday.

The amount was disbursed on Saturday as part of a nationwide programme, which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, a senior official of the Agriculture Department said.

"Under the 20th instalment of the PM-Kisan scheme, more than 20.31 lakh eligible farmer families in Assam have received the benefit," he added.

As per the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, eligible farming families receive Rs 6,000 annually in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each.

"Nearly 20.31 lakh farmers across our state have received Rs 422.05 crore directly into their bank accounts under the PM-KISAN scheme. This timely support is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji towards ensuring dignity, security and prosperity for our Annadatas," Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora said in a post on X.

PM-KISAN is one of the flagship schemes of the central government and is the world's largest direct benefit transfer (DBT) programme.

With the aim of fulfilling the financial needs of farmers and enhancing the overall productivity of the agriculture sector, the Government of India launched this scheme on February 24, 2019 as a strategic initiative.

Commenting on the scheme, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Over the years, this scheme has played a key role in empowering our farmers and giving them a token of recognition from a thankful nation. Gratitude to Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji for consistently working for empowering the farmers of the nation."