Over 20 lakh devotees take holy dip at Sangam on Makar Sankranti; Magh Mela begins

Prayagraj (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) More than 20 lakh devotees took a dip at the Sangam -- the confluence of three holy rivers -- on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Monday, officials said.

The one-and-a-half-month-long 'Magh Mela' also began with Makar Sankranti celebrations.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings to people on Makar Sankranti and said extensive arrangements have been made across the state for the celebrations.

Magh Mela officer Dayanand Prasad said around 20.90 lakh devotees took a dip in the Ganga river till 6 pm on Monday.

Rajendra Mishra, a priest, said devotees had started coming to the Sangam since Sunday night.

Sangam is the confluence of three rivers - the Ganga, the Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.

A district administration official said two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed to prevent any untoward incident at the venue.

Eight ghats and six pontoon bridges have been built for the pilgrims.

The official said 18,000 streetlights have been installed in the fairground.

Two make-shift hospitals, 14 police stations, 41 police chowkis and 14 fire stations have been established for the fair.

In Gorakhpur, the chief minister offered sacred 'khichdi' to Mahayogi Gorakhnath at the Gorakhnath Temple at 4 am on Sunday on Makar Sankranti.

Talking to reporters later, he said adequate arrangements have been made and the government is making all efforts to ensure that there is no inconvenience to devotees throughout the state.

Several lakh devotees thronged the Gorakhnath Temple to offer 'khichdi' to Mahayogi Gorakhnath, an incarnation of Lord Shiva.

The administration and temple management have made elaborate arrangements for the devotees.

Makar Sankranti is considered an auspicious date for various holy and significant events.

The chief minister said that people, by taking a dip in rivers and ponds, are strengthening their faith in Bharat's ancient tradition. PTI RAJ ABN RHL