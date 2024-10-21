Over 20 lakh parents likely to attend mega PTM in Punjab on Tuesday

Chandigarh, Oct 21 (PTI) More than 20 lakh parents of students from around 20,000 government schools are expected to attend a mega parent-teacher meeting (PTA) in Punjab on Tuesday, state Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said on Monday.

The PTM will facilitate meaningful dialogue between the educators and parents, enabling them to share feedback about the academic progress of the students, their behavioural patterns and overall development, both in and outside the school environment, Bains said.

The extensive exercise will be held at all the primary and upper-primary government schools across the state wherein teachers will share the September examination results with the parents and discuss individual performance, the minister said.

The parents will also get the opportunity to evaluate the facilities in the schools and voice their concerns and suggestions regarding their children's education, he added.

The minister also invited the parents to witness firsthand the transformative changes implemented in the state's education system, including the introduction of campus managers, enhanced security measures, modernised classrooms and laboratories, state-of-the-art playgrounds, transportation services, and the prestigious 'Schools of Eminence' programme.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is scheduled to participate in the mega event, Bains said. PTI CHS ARI