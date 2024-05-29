Over 20 people booked in Gurugram for blocking road over water, electricity crisis

Gurugram, May 29 (PTI) Several people from a colony here blocked the road at Kanhai red light over a water and electricity crisis, prompting police to book over 20 of them, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening after Head Constable Sandeep filed a complaint stating that the accused were creating rucking by stopping vehicles on the road, police said.

The police, later, managed to convince the protesters to clear the road, they said.

"An FIR has been registered and a probe is underway. In future too, action will be taken as per rules against those who create an atmosphere of fear by blocking roads", said SHO Rajender Kumar.

Following the complaint an FIR was registered under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 283 (obstruction in public way), and 341 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code at sector 53 police station on Tuesday, Kumar said. PTI COR HIG HIG