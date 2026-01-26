Over 20 people injured after vehicle topples in UP's Deoria district

Deoria (UP), Jan 26 (PTI) Around two dozen people, including women, elderly and children, were injured after a pick-up vehicle went out of control and overturned near Deoria district's Sirjam village on Monday, police said.

The vehicle was carrying devotees to visit the Tarkulha Devi temple in Gorakhpur district.

According to police, the family and relatives of Ramnagina Chauhan, a resident of Badhiya Buzurg Patwari Tola in Gauri Bazar police station area, were on their way to the temple after Chauhan's son returned from Dubai recently.

They had set out in two pick-up vehicles and had reached the canal turn near Sirjam village on the Deoria-Gorakhpur road when one of the vehicles went out of control and overturned, police said.

Upon receiving information about the accident, villagers from the surrounding area rushed to the spot and started rescuing the victims. With the help of local people, all the injured were taken to the nearest community health centre by ambulance, where they received first aid, they added.

One of the victims, Srinivas (55), who sustained serious injuries, has been referred to Deoria Medical College for treatment. The other injured were treated at the Gauri Bazar community health centre and sent home.

SHO Rahul Singh said that on receiving information, he reached the spot and helped injured persons get hospitalised. PTI COR NAV PRK