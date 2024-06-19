Over 20 people take ill, at least five dead in TN after suspected consumption of illicit arrack

Chennai, Jun 19 (PTI) Over 20 people from Kallakurichi district in the northern part of Tamil Nadu were hospitalised and at least five persons died after suspected consumption of illicit 'packet arrack', officials said on Wednesday.

A 49-year old man, K Kannukutti, has been arrested and an analysis of about 200 litres of illicit arrack seized from him has disclosed the presence of deadly methanol, the government said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has ordered a CB-CID probe to ensure a comprehensive investigation.

Kallakurichi District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has been transferred and Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena suspended, a statement said. PTI VGN ANE