Over 20 pilgrims injured as mini bus rams into divider in UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur (UP), Jun 12 (PTI) Over 20 pilgrims were injured on Thursday after their mini bus collided with a divider on the Dehradun-Panchkula highway here, police said.

The front portion of the bus was severely damaged in the impact, and the injured were rushed to a district hospital for treatment, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI.

The pilgrims, hailing from the Kaithal region of Haryana, were returning home after attending a religious programme in Haridwar when the accident occurred near a toll plaza on the highway, Jain said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver swerved in an attempt to avoid hitting another vehicle and lost control, causing the bus to hit the divider.

A total of 26 pilgrims were travelling in the bus at the time of the accident.