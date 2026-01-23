Over 20 private Noida schools receive hoax bomb threat emails, security checks launched

Noida, Jan 23 (PTI) Around 20 private schools in Noida received threat emails on Friday, prompting heightened security checks, though the situation remained under control, police said.

Senior officers, personnel from various police stations, bomb disposal squads, fire services, dog squads and BDDS (bomb detection and disposal squad) teams rushed to the affected schools.

Intensive checks were carried out at the premises of some private institutions, while a cyber team began technical analysis of the emails, according to a police press note.

"Situation is normal, and complete peace and order have been ensured at the sites. People are advised not to pay attention to rumours," the police said.

Officials said preliminary assessment suggests the threats are non-specific. However, investigations are ongoing to trace the source of the emails and determine intent.

Around 20 private schools across Gautam Buddh Nagar district received the threat emails, including one email originating from a foreign address, police said.

During the search, no suspicious or objectionable items were found, they said, adding that the situation at all locations was completely normal.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Rajeev Narayan Mishra told reporters that senior officials, bomb squad teams, dog squads and police personnel were conducting thorough checks at the schools after receiving the threat emails.

"We have examined the emails and the cyber team is carrying out a technical investigation. The situation is normal and people should not pay attention to rumours," Mishra said.

An FIR has been registered at the Cyber Police Station under Sections 353, 351(3) and 351(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, police said, adding that efforts are underway to trace the source of the emails.

Police have intensified checking and surveillance in crowded places, educational institutions and other sensitive locations to ensure public safety, they said.

Similar incidents were reported in December last year when several schools in Noida received hoax bomb threat emails.

In May 2024, multiple private schools in Noida and Greater Noida had also received bomb threats via email, triggering evacuations and panic among parents, though no explosives were discovered.

Police said they are maintaining strict vigilance and appropriate legal action will be taken after the technical investigation.