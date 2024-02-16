Over 20 two-wheelers gutted in fire at parking lot; nobody hurt

Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) More than 20 two-wheelers were gutted in a fire that broke out in an open parking lot in suburban Borivali on Friday afternoon, an official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident that occurred in front of Moksh Plaza on S V Road in Borivali west, the fire official said.

"The parked vehicles suddenly caught fire. The fire brigade received a call alerting it about the blaze at 3.50 pm and it was doused within 15 minutes," he said.

Two fire engines and a water tanker were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, he said, adding that its exact cause is yet to be ascertained. PTI ZA NP