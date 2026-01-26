Over 200 Anganwadi workers, companions join R-Day celebrations on Kartavya Path

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The Women and Child Development Ministry on Monday welcomed more than 200 Anganwadi workers and other frontline field functionaries, along with their companions, as special guests at the Republic Day ceremony on the Kartavya Path here.

The invitation was extended in recognition of their exemplary and sustained contributions towards the empowerment and welfare of women and children at the grassroots level, the ministry said in a statement.

The special guests, drawn from across the country, were hosted in Delhi from January 24 to 27, during which they also visited some prominent national landmarks in the capital, including the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya and the Akshardham temple, the ministry said.

On Sunday, the ministry hosted an interactive session in which Women and Child Development Minister Annpurna Devi and Minister of State Savitri Thakur interacted with the special guests and appreciated their dedication, reaffirming the ministry's commitment to strengthening the grassroots institutions and frontline service delivery, the statement said.

Addressing the guests, Annpurna Devi said Anganwadi workers and frontline functionaries have been recognised as key partners in nation-building, and their dedication at the grassroots level has been instrumental in translating government initiatives into meaningful outcomes for women and children across the country.

The participation of the special guests in the Republic Day celebrations reflects the government of India's continued commitment to recognising women's leadership, reinforcing grassroots service delivery, and acknowledging the pivotal role of frontline functionaries in nation-building, the ministry said. PTI AO ARI