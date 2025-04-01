Over 200 arrested in drive against organised, street crimes in Delhi's Rohini

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Police have arrested over 200 people under excise, gambling and narcotics cases and for street crime during a month-long drive in North West Delhi’s Rohini, an official said on Tuesday.

A total of 63 cases were registered under the Excise Act, 55 under the Gambling Act and 12 under the NDPS Act during the drive from March 1 to 31.

"Teams have arrested 64 people in Excise Act cases, 117 in gambling-related offences and 15 under the NDPS Act," the official said.

Police recovered Rs 1.10 lakh in cash and over 2,600 bottles of illegal liquor. In addition, 2.784 kg of cannabis, 60.34 gm of smack, 48.78 gm of charas, 25 banned tablets and 25 injections were seized, the official added.

The drive also focused on curbing street crimes, with 13 robbers and 20 snatchers being arrested.

The police held 44 auto-lifters, leading to the resolution of 45 motor vehicle theft cases, and arrested 55 people involved in burglary and theft cases, solving 86 cases in the process.

A total of 31 cases were registered under the Arms Act, resulting in the arrest of 34 criminals, said the officer.

To maintain law and order, 731 people were booked for drinking in public places under the Excise Act, while 14,935 individuals were detained under the Delhi Police (DP) Act. Additionally, 2,074 vehicles were impounded under the DP Act, and preventive action was taken against 1,164 miscreants under various sections of the BNS, he added. PTI SSJ BM BM AMJ AMJ