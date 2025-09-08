Over 200 batteries stolen from cellphone towers in Thane

Thane, Sep 8 (PTI) Unidentified persons have stolen more than 200 batteries valued at Rs 41,200 from mobile phone towers in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

During the inspection of various towers in Shahapur taluka, it came to light that the batteries were stolen between December 2024 and May this year, they said.

A case has been registered under section 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and a probe is on into it, Shahapur police inspector Mukesh Dhage said. PTI COR GK