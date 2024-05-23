Over 200 cadets get degrees at NDA convocation

Pune, May 23 (PTI) Bachelors' degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University were conferred on 205 cadets at the convocation of the 146th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) here on Thursday.

Prof (Dr) Sat Prakash Bansal, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, was the chief guest on this occasion, an official release said.

A total of 205 cadets were conferred the prestigious Bachelors degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University which included 82 cadets in Science stream, 84 cadets in Computer Science stream and 39 cadets in Arts stream.

Seventeen cadets from friendly foreign countries were also awarded degrees.

In addition, the B Tech stream comprising 132 cadets of the Navy and Air Force also received a three years' course completion certificate. These cadets will be conferred with the degree after completion of one year training at their respective pre-commissioning academies (Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy).

The chief guest was received by Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, AVSM, NM, Commandant, NDA.

Dr Bansal in his convocation address congratulated the cadets and also their parents who motivated their wards to join the prestigious tri services training institute of the Indian Armed Forces. PTI SPK KRK