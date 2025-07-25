Over 200 cancer day care centres to be established across India: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) More than 200 Day Care Cancer Centres (DCCCs) have been approved for establishment across the country for the financial year 2025-26, including 14 centres in Andhra Pradesh, Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Union Health Ministry conducted a national gap analysis using Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) cancer registry data and planned for the establishment of Day Care Cancer Centres (DCCCs) in consultation with states, as per announcement in the Union Budget 2025-26.

High-burden districts were prioritised, and proposals were submitted by the states and UTs, and finalised by the National Programme Coordination Committee (NPCC) to optimise resources and avoid duplication, the minister said in a written reply.

"For financial Year 2025-26, more than 200 Day Care Cancer Centres (DCCCs) have been approved for establishment across the country, which includes 14 such centres in Andhra Pradesh," he said.

The DCCCs will be established in district hospitals as per the availability of space and logistics. However, based on the feasibility and as per state proposals, DCCCs can also be established in other government health facilities.

Unit cost for establishment of DCCCs may be up to Rs 1.49 crores as per the requirement and gaps at that facility.

Fund requirement would be fulfilled by the State Resource Envelope (RE) of National Health Mission (NHM), and the proportion of states and UTs will be as per norms of NHM, the minister said.

As per the announcement of the Union Budget 2025-26, the government plans to set up Day Care Cancer Centres (DCCCs) in district hospitals in the next three years, out of which 200 centres are proposed to be set up in the financial year 2025-26. PTI PLB HIG HIG