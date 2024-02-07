Over 200 documents of cases being examined by ED found with persons held for extortion: Police

Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) The Mumbai police have found more than 200 files and documents, pertaining to cases being examined by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in possession of some persons arrested last month for allegedly trying to extort Rs 164 crore from a real estate developer, officials said on Wednesday.

The six accused arrested in the extortion case had threatened ED action against the real estate developer or even kill him if he did not cough up money, police earlier said.

During the probe, the crime branch team found the accused persons had more than 200 files and papers pertaining to cases which are being examined by the ED, an official said.

These details came to light during the interrogation of the accused, he said.

The police suspect the arrested persons might have extorted more than Rs 100 crore from businessmen and builders by threatening them with ED action against them, he said.

The papers found with the arrested persons also include those pertaining to the Mahadev betting app case in which more than 30 people have been named as accused, the official said.

Last month, a case under IPC section 386 (extortion by putting person in fear of death) was registered at Bandra police station and the crime branch is conducting further probe into it.

The FIR also named a "person from ED," the official said.

The main accused in the extortion case is also a builder who was once the complainant's partner in a real estate project, a Mumbai crime branch official earlier said.

As per the complainant, he and the accused builder were jointly redeveloping an old housing society building in Bandra area of Mumbai.

But as the accused's work was not satisfactory, the society gave development rights for the entire premises to the complainant.

The complainant subsequently paid off all the dues of the accused, the official said.

Last month, the complainant learnt that the accused was going to file a complaint against him with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police and the ED.

To sort out the matter, he met his former partner at a cafe, where the accused allegedly demanded Rs 164 crore. He also allegedly threatened to set the ED in action against the complainant and even have him killed, the FIR said. PTI DC GK