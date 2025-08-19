Over 200 evacuated, villages cut off as incessant rains batter Thane, Palghar

Thane, Aug 19 (PTI) More than 200 people have been evacuated to safer locations as incessant rains caused waterlogging in several parts of Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday, officials said.

Rains continued to pound Thane and Palghar, flooding houses, triggering wall collapses and cutting off villages in both districts, they said.

Kalyan tehsildar and executive magistrate Sachin Shejal said several localities were inundated after heavy downpour and swelling rivers led to waterlogging.

Katai, Nandivali Shivani Nagar, Waldhuni and Bhopar were some of the areas affected in Kalyan taluka.

The Ulhas River bridge was shut for movement, and traffic was disrupted at Dahagaon, where the Chandra River overflowed, and at Walkas, where the bridge was submerged.

At least 120 people were evacuated after a tree collapsed in Netivali, 70 were moved to safer places from Ahire village, and people were also shifted to civic schools and shelters in other parts.

According to officials, 14 houses along the riverbank at Gorat Gawari Pada in Wada taluka of Palghar were submerged, and 15 homes were inundated in Padgha's Ganesh Nagar.

Floodwaters also entered homes in Vasai's Chandrapada village, Sarja village, Khandipada, and Odola in Chinchoti, and residents were shifted to safer places.

In Thane city, one house was damaged, and residents were evacuated from adjoining homes after debris fell on them amid the rains.

A 70-year-old man sustained injuries and was admitted to the civic hospital in Kalwa.

Barricades and drainage ditches have since been erected to divert rainwater.

A wall of a chawl collapsed in Mumbra's Sanjay Nagar in the morning, and two more wall collapse incidents were reported in Kalwa and Ghodbunder Road in Thane.

Vehicular movement was severely affected as several roads were flooded in Thane city.

Earlier in the day, Ghodbunder Road to Mira-Bhayander was closed for traffic, with police urging motorists to use alternative routes.

The rains also left parts of Karnala and Ambarbhui villages in Palghar completely cut off, while the Pachmad and Chinchghar bridges on NH-160A were closed due to flooding.

An SUV was nearly submerged in floodwaters at an underpass connecting Narivali and Uttarshiv villages in Thane. Two locals swam to rescue passengers trapped in the vehicle. A video of the rescue has since gone viral on social media.

The civic bodies, disaster management cell, and local activists remain on high alert, and officials have appealed to residents in flood-prone areas to relocate temporarily and report emergencies promptly. PTI COR ARU