Over 200 new members join NPP in Manipur

Imphal, Mar 9 (PTI) Over 200 new members were inducted into the National People's Party at a consultative meeting and induction programme here on Monday, party sources said.

The event, led by party president Conrad Sangma, aimed at expanding the party’s presence and strengthening its grassroots connect in the state.

The programme, attended by leaders and workers, welcomed new members who endorsed the party’s vision of inclusive development, good governance, and people-centric leadership, the NPP statement added.

"The induction ceremony of 200+ new members for the NPP was conducted in the presence of national vice-president Hemochandra Singh Irengbam, national general secretary (political ) Mmhonlumo Kikon and state president Lorho S. Pfoze," it said.

"Leaders and party workers reaffirmed their commitment to work together with unity and determination to build a stronger and more progressive future for the people of Manipur," it added.

Singh told reporters, "Today is a good new beginning for our party. The turnout was much beyond our expectations and very heartwarming, with most new members from the younger generation. I am very happy with the commitment and confidence the people of the state have shown in our party." PTI COR MNB