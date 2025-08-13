Over 200 panchayat representatives to attend Independence Day celebrations as special guests

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) More than 200 Panchayat representatives from 28 states and Union Territories will attend the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on Friday, the Panchayati Raj Ministry said.

According to the Ministry, 210 panchayat representatives will be attending the Independence Day celebrations as special guests.

A total of 425 participants accompanied by their spouses and nodal officers, will take part in the celebrations, reflecting the commitment of Government of India to recognising and strengthening grassroots leadership, the ministry said in a statement.

The theme for this year's programme -- "Aatmnirbhar Panchayat, Viksit Bharat Ki Pahchan" captures the vision of self-reliant panchayats as a key pillar of a developed India, they said.

A formal felicitation programme for these special guests will be held on August 14 at an event attended by Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' and Minister of State SP Singh Baghel, and Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Vivek Bharadwaj among others.

The felicitation ceremony will include the launch of the AI powered SabhaSaar Application and the release of the 16th issue of the Gramoday Sankalp Magazine.

The special guests include a significant number of women panchayat leaders who have brought visible improvements in their gram panchayats, like better infrastructure, enhanced public services and inclusive community initiatives. PTI AO OZ OZ