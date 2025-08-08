Over 2,000 Agniveers take part in passing out parade in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 8 (PTI) In all, 2,010 Agniveers, including 309 women and 276 Naviks (General Duty) of the Indian Coast Guard, participated in the passing out parade (POP) held at INS Chilka in Odisha on Friday.

Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, reviewed the parade while Commodore B Deepak Aneel, Commanding Officer INS Chilka, was the conducting officer of the POP for the 6th batch of Agniveers.

The post sunset ceremony was witnessed by parents, veterans, eminent sports personalities and others.

The passing out parade also signifies a defining chapter in the life of Agniveers as it heralds their voyage in the combat ready, credible, cohesive and future ready Indian Navy, an official statement said.

INS Chilka plays a key role in the smooth transition of the raw recruits into capable sea warriors who carry forward discipline, resilience and professional skills to serve onboard advanced Naval platforms, the statement added. PTI AAM AAM MNB