Over 2,000 nominations received for PM awards on excellence in public administration: Centre

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Over 2,000 nominations have been received for the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration, the Centre said on Monday.

The government of India has approved a scheme for the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration, 2025. The awards have been designed to acknowledge, recognise and reward exemplary work done by civil servants across the country.

A portal for registration and submission of nominations was launched on October 1 this year. It was made operational till November 30, 2025.

"2035 nominations were received on the PM awards portal," a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

For the year 2025, the scheme aims to recognise the contribution of civil servants in three categories.

The first category is the holistic development of districts under 11 priority sector programmes. Under this category, five awards would be conferred, said a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Category two is for the aspirational blocks program. Under this category, five awards would be conferred as well, it said.

The third category is for innovations for central ministries/departments, states and districts. Under this category, six awards would be conferred.

Under the holistic development of districts, 513 nominations were received, and for the aspirational blocks program, 464 nominations were submitted. As many as 1,058 such nominations were received under the "innovations" category, the statement said.

The evaluation of the applications for the purposes of awards would include: short-listing of districts/ organisations by a screening committee, to be chaired by additional secretaries, evaluation by an expert committee to be chaired by the secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and final recommendation for the awards by the empowered committee, chaired by the cabinet secretary.

The prime minister's approval will be taken on the recommendations of the empowered committee for the awards, the statement said.

The awards will consist of a trophy, a scroll and an incentive of Rs 20 lakh to the awarded district/organisation to be utilised for the implementation of a project/programme or bridging resource gaps in any area of public welfare.

The awards are scheduled to be conferred by the prime minister on April 21, 2026, on the occasion of Civil Services Day in Vigyan Bhawan here, the statement said. PTI AKV AKV MPL MPL