Over 2,000 teachers participate in protest march in Latur to press for demands

Latur, Dec 5 (PTI) More than 2,000 teachers from government-aided private schools as well as those run by the Zilla Parishad participated in a protest march in Maharashtra's Latur on Friday over their various demands.

At least 29 teachers' unions from across the district participated in the march.

Teachers gathered at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Park and took out the march till the ZP office, where a memorandum of their demands was presented to the ZP CEO, education officer and collector.

The various demands include the government urgently filing a review petition on the recent Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) decision, reinstatement of the old pension scheme under the Maharashtra Secondary Education Rules of 1982 and 1984; regular pay scale and medical/cashless health insurance facility for all teachers.