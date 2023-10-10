Over 20,000 people converge at Dalit Prerna Sthal to pay tributes to Kanshi Ram

Noida, Oct 9 (PTI) More than 20,000 people converged at the Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida on Monday to pay tributes to Dalit icon Kanshi Ram on his death anniversary, officials said.

Monday marked the "Parinirvan Divas" of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram.

People in large numbers and hundreds of vehicles kept arriving at the venue in sector 95 throughout the day even as the traffic police enforced root divergence between Noida and Greater Noida to avoid congestion.

Due to overcrowding, slight congestion was witnessed on the Dadri main road and the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

"More than 20,000 people reached the Dalit Prerna sthal on Monday. Around 8,000 vehicles, including hundreds of buses, reached the venue. Parking arrangements were made at nearby locations," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Yadav told PTI.

He said a traffic advisory was issued and all officers and personnel of the traffic department were instructed to ensure that the guidelines were enforced.

The Dalit Prerna Sthal and the surrounding area was divided into a super zone, four zones and 12 sectors for smooth traffic management, the officer said.

"The traffic flow was monitored continuously through the 150 cameras installed on the routes by the Integrated Security and Traffic Management System (ISTMS)," he said.

Situated in Noida, near the banks of the Yamuna river and close to the Delhi border, the Dalit Prerna Sthal was constructed by the BSP-led Uttar Pradesh government more than a decade ago as a memorial for Dalits. PTI KIS RC