Over 21 lakh public grievances received so far this year: Centre in RS

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Over 21 lakh public grievances were received against various government departments this year so far, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said 26,15,321 public grievances were received in 2024, of which 26,45,869 were disposed of (including carried forward ones).

As many as 21,17,346 public grievances were received between January and December 9, of which 21,16,766 were disposed of, Singh said.

A total of 19,53,057 and 19,18, 238 public grievances were received in 2023 and 2022, respectively, the minister said.

The government has undertaken a set of measures to reduce grievance pendency and improve the efficiency of the redressal process through the implementation of the 10-step reforms under Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), Singh said.

Further, the government issued the comprehensive guidelines for effective redressal of public grievances on August 23, 2024, reducing the grievance redressal timelines from 30 days to 21 days.

"These guidelines mandate the integration of public grievance platforms, establishment of dedicated grievance cells within ministries and departments, appointment of experienced and competent nodal and appellate officers, emphasis on root cause analysis and action on citizen feedback, and the strengthening of grievance escalation mechanisms," he said.

As of December 9, Ministry of Labour and Employment had the most pending grievances — 11,832 — on CPGRAMS, followed by Ministry of Home Affairs at 6,569, Central Board of Direct Taxes (Income Tax) at 5,346 and Department of Financial Services (Banking division) at 4,516, according to data provided by the minister in his reply.

The CPGRAMS allows citizens to raise grievances against government departments online.

As many as 4,259 public grievances were pending with the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board), 3,081 with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, 2,484 with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), and 2,215 with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, among others, the reply said.