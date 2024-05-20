Over 21 per cent polling recorded in five LS seats in Bihar till 11 am

Patna, May 20 (PTI) PTI) Around 21.11 per cent of over 95.11 lakh voters in five Lok Sabha constituencies in Bihar have exercised their franchise till 11 am on Monday, officials said.

Advertisment

The polling began at 7 am in Muzaffarpur, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Saran and Hajipur Lok Sabha constituencies and will continue till 6 pm, a senior official at the CEO's office said.

Over 95 lakh voters in these five seats will decide the electoral fate of 80 candidates at 9,436 polling stations.

Over 22.70 per cent of voters have exercised their franchise in Sitamarhi, 22.45 per cent in Muzaffarpur, 22.37 per cent in Madhubani, 20.75 per cent in Saran and 17.36 per cent in Hajipur till 11 am.

Advertisment

Of the total voters, 45.11 lakh are women, 21 lakh are under 29 years of age and 1.26 lakh are in the age group of 18-19 years.

Notable contestants include NDA ally Chirag Paswan in Hajipur, Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya, who is pitted against two-term sitting BJP MP and former Union minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy in Saran, and Muzaffarpur's sitting MP Ajay Nishad, who crossed over to the Congress after being denied a BJP ticket for a third term.

Sudhir Kumar Ojha, an advocate who remains in the news for his petitions against top political figures, Bollywood stars and even foreign heads of state, is contesting from Muzaffarpur. PTI COR PKD RG