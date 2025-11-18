Over 2.15 crore farmers in UP to receive 21st instalment of PM-Kisan

Lucknow, Nov 18 (PTI) More than 2.15 crore farmers in Uttar Pradesh will benefit from the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan), with Rs 4,314.26 crore being transferred directly into their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), an official statement issued here on Tuesday said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 21st instalment of PM Kisan from Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) on Wednesday, it said.

So far, Rs 90,354.32 crore has been credited to the accounts of UP farmers through the PM Kisan scheme (up to the 20th instalment).

On Wednesday, the 21st instalment of PM Kisan will benefit 2,15,323 farmers in the state.

Each eligible farmer family receives a financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year, disbursed in three instalments directly to the beneficiary’s bank account via DBT.

The total amount for this installment is Rs 4,314.26 crore. PTI ABN ABN MNK MNK