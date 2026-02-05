Over 22 lakh public grievances received during 2024-25: Centre in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Over 22 lakh public grievances were received during 2024-25 through a dedicated CPGRAMS portal, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) allows raising of grievances against government departments online.

A total of 22,23,186 grievances were registered against central ministries/departments and state/Union territories governments in 2024-25, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, said in a written reply.

Of these, 23,02,236 (including the carried forward ones) were disposed of, he said.

Out of a total of 23,16,710 grievances registered during 2023-24, 25,28,603 (including the carried forward from the previous year) were disposed of, the minister said.

"In the years 2023-24 and 2024-25, average disposal time of public grievances on CPGRAMS was 16 days and 15 days for central ministries/departments and 119 days and 64 days for state/UT governments respectively," Singh said.

All central ministries/departments and state/territories governments have role-based access to CPGRAMS for processing of public grievances related to their subjects, the minister said.

There are 11 indicators which are used to assess grievance redressal performance of central ministries/departments in Grievance Redressal Assessment and Index (GRAI), he said.

These include: percentage of grievances resolved within timeline (within 21 days), percentage of appeals redressed, percentage of resolution of grievances under corruption category, average resolution time and percentage of Pendency with Grievance Redressal Officer (GROs) (beyond 21 days) among others.

In a separate reply, Singh said that average disposal time of grievances on CPGRAMS was 64 days for state/UT governments during the year 2025.

"The government has undertaken a comprehensive set of measures to reduce grievance pendency and improve the efficiency of the grievance redressal process through the implementation of the 10-Step Reforms under CPGRAMS," the minister said. PTI AKV AKY