Over 220 people held guilty for illegal consumption, sale of liquor; Rs 2 lakh fine imposed

Alibag, Dec 15 (PTI) A total of 229 persons were held guilty for illegal consumption or sale of liquor at public places in Raigad district of Maharashtra, and a fine of more than Rs 2 lakh was imposed on them during the Lok Adalat.

The Lok Adalat was organised on December 9 and 10 at Alibag in the district, Ravikiran Kole, superintendent of excise department in Raigad told reporters.

"Cases were filed by the department against 229 persons for the illegal sale and consumption of liquor. A fine of Rs 2,12,500 was imposed on them. The cases were filed against them under the provisions of the Bombay Prohibition Act," he said.

Of the total 229 persons, 225 were held guilty for drinking liquor at public places illegally, while four others were charged for selling liquor illegally, he said. PTI COR NP