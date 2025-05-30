Over 2,200 Ladki Bahin beneficiaries found to be govt employees, says Maharashtra minister

Mumbai, May 30 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Aditi Tatkare on Friday said more than 2,200 beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana were found to be government employees in the scrutiny process.

In a post on X, Tatkare said verification of beneficiaries will be a regular process.

"After scrutinising nearly 2 lakh applications, 2,289 government employees were found to be the beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana. After realising this, such beneficiaries are being not given the benefit of the scheme," the Women and Child Development Minister said.

Tatkare said the government is committed to giving the benefit of the Ladki Bahin Yojana to all the eligible beneficiaries only and it will continue to scrutinise the applications for this.

Ahead of the November 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls, the Mahayuti government in the state launched the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana in August last year under which eligible women in the age group of 21-65 years are entitled to a monthly amount of Rs 1,500. Government employees are, however, not eligible for the scheme.

Mahayuti leaders have attributed the resounding success of the ruling alliance in the assembly polls to the Ladki Bahin scheme, but admitted that it has put severe strain on the state exchequer. PTI PR NP