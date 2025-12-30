Over 2,200 veterinarians serve across 18,000 Gujarat villages; cattle rearers benefit from support

Ahmedabad, Dec 30 (PTI) More than 2,200 veterinary doctors are currently serving over 18,000 villages, ensuring timely and accessible medical services for livestock and benefiting cattle rearers, officials said on Tuesday.

The state has ensured the availability of one government veterinary hospital for every 10 villages, they said.

Currently, more than 2,200 veterinary doctors are serving in over 18,000 villages.

Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), which sells its milk products under the brand name of Amul, sources milk from cattle rearers, ensuring quality through veterinary support. Both - cattle rearers and Amul - are benefitted from the government initiatives.

Since 1962, Gujarat's Animal Husbandry Department has been continuously providing animal health services in rural areas.

"The livestock schemes implemented by the central and Gujarat governments benefit Amul members. Veterinary doctors remain highly active and consistently ensure that these benefits reach the members," said senior veterinarian Dr Sandeep Patel.

Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of the GCMMF, said the Gujarat government and the Centre continuously collaborate and make efforts to improve quality.

"Thanks to the guidance we received, we have been able to establish a well-organised collection network across villages," he said.

Dairy farmers across the state say timely veterinary care and scientific guidance have helped improve milk quality and productivity.

According to cattle rearer Goswami Sunilkumar, the doctors visit on time to examine the animals and also provide necessary guidance, such as what to feed and at what time. As a result, the quality of our milk has improved significantly.

Another member Kirtirajsinh Chhasatiya said, "We benefit from all the government schemes. Vaccinations are done regularly, and veterinary doctors visit on time. We are receiving all these benefits consistently." To ensure the purity and safety of milk and milk products, Amul strictly adheres to Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) standards. In the export sector, government institutions, such as Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) provide valuable guidance and support, the officials said.

Supported by technology upgrades, veterinary health services and farmer training, Amul now exports dairy products to nearly 50 countries.