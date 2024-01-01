Over 23 lakh households reached under 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' campaign, most want CM not to quit: AAP

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The AAP on Monday claimed to have reached out to over 23.82 lakh households under the ‘Main Bhi Kejriwal’ campaign, and most Delhi residents wanted Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to continue being in office even if he is arrested.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference on Monday, party leaders said the 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' door-to-door campaign proved to be successful throughout Delhi and that 98 per cent people wanted the chief minister to not resign under any circumstance.

The announcement comes two days ahead of Kejriwal's appearance before the Enforcement Directorate on January 3 in connection with the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. He has already skipped ED questioning twice.

Speaking to PTI Video, AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar said the ED summons were being sent at the behest of the BJP and that the liquor policy case was “bogus”.

Advertisment

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will respond to the summons at the right time. The Delhi liquor case is completely bogus. Neither ED, CBI nor BJP leaders have been able to produce any evidence confirming the charges. Next they (the BJP) plan to put Arvind Kejriwal behind bars and end the Aam Aadmi Party," he added.

AAP MLA Rituraj Jha said the 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' signature campaign ran from December 1 to December 30, 2023.

"Under this campaign, we were successful in reaching out to 23,82,122 households,” Jha said, adding that if every household has four members, then the campaign made contact with approximately 96 lakh people.

Advertisment

He said the party received “abundant love and support from the people” for the campaign. "The Modi government has tried to scare us with the ED and CBI, but we have the love of the people. We are not afraid," he said.

AAP legislator Kuldeep Kumar said after the signature campaign they are now about to start the 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' public dialogue campaign in the national capital.

"Our public dialogue campaign will commence on January 4, 2024. All our MLAs and councillors appealed to CM Arvind Kejriwal that under no circumstances should he resign if the Modi government falsely arrests him,” Kumar said.

Advertisment

"In response to our plea, the chief minister has said that he would decide based on the opinion of Delhi's public," he added.

AAP Delhi Vice President Jitendra Singh Tomar said they interacted with nearly one crore people, and 98 per cent of them wanted Kejriwal to not resign from his position.

"If the Modi government arrests him, he should run the government from jail," he added. PTI NIT SLB SKY SKY