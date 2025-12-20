Over 23 lakh parents, 40k teachers take part in mega PTM in Punjab

Chandigarh, Dec 20 (PTI) Over 23 lakh parents participated in the mega parent-teacher meeting (PTM) and parents' workshop organised in government schools by the Punjab school education department, an official statement said.

State Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said this initiative reflects the government's commitment to improving learning outcomes by engaging parents as partners in their children's education and strengthening parent-school partnerships.

Over 40,000 teachers, at least one from each government school, have been trained at block and cluster levels to conduct structured parents' workshops, the statement added.

The trained teachers also facilitated interactive sessions, while school management committee members played roles in parent mobilisation, coordination and on-ground support, helping parents better understand their role in supporting children's academic, emotional and social development, it added.

Bains said under this initiative, parents of students from pre-primary to senior secondary classes participated and made it one of the largest parent education engagement drives.

He said the motive of the workshops was to strengthen parents' understanding of their role in children's learning, active and positive engagement at home and school, and build stronger collaboration between parents, teachers, and school management committees (SMCs) for holistic development.

The exercise helped to better understand children as teachers and parents thoroughly discussed students' interests, aspirations, learning gaps, and took feedback from each other, the minister said.

Bains said that parents received information on academic goals and upcoming initiatives, and also understood how they can practically support learning at home.