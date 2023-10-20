Over 230 long distance trains partially or fully cancelled between Oct 26-Nov 7 for WR's sixth line work in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) More than 230 long-distance trains will be fully or partially cancelled from October 26 to November 7 due to a block on the suburban section in Mumbai for the construction of a sixth line between Khar and Goregaon, a Western Railway official said on Friday.

Advertisment

A WR release said 43 mail and express trains will be fully cancelled while 188 will be partially cancelled or short-terminated, railway lingo for ending a service before the designated last halt.

"In view of non-interlocking work being undertaken in connection with the construction of the 6th line between Khar and Goregaon, a mega block will be carried out over the Mumbai suburban section," it said.

Work on the sixth line between Khar and Goregaon, an 8.8 kilometre stretch, is moving at a rapid pace, the WR release added. PTI KK BNM BNM