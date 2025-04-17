Over 2,300 pigs died due to African swine fever in 4 Mizoram districts since March: Official

Aizawl, Apr 17 (PTI) A total of 2,357 pigs have died due to African swine fever in four Mizoram districts since March, an official of the state's Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department said on Thursday.

After a hiatus of around three months, the fresh outbreak was first reported in Lawngtlai and Mamit districts in the western part of the state bordering Tripura and Bangladesh in the third week of March, she said.

Mizoram did not report any pig death due to ASF – a highly contagious viral disease of domestic and wild pigs – for more than 80 days from December 24, 2024 till the second week of March this year.

“With 140 deaths reported on Thursday, a total of 2,357 pigs have so far died due to ASF and 788 others culled to prevent further spread of the disease,” the official said.

The outbreak has affected 43 villages and localities in the four districts, with Lawngtlai and Siaha being the worst affected, she said.

The ASF outbreak was first reported at Lungsen village in Lunglei on March 21, 2021.

According to official data, 33,417 pigs died due to ASF and 12,568 others were culled during 2021.

The northeastern state suffered financial losses to the tune of Rs 896.69 crore due to ASF between 2021 and 2024, officials said. PTI CORR RBT