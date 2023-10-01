Over 2,300 take part in first high-altitude Tawang Marathon

Tawang, Oct 1 (PTI) It was a busy day on the streets of Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday as over 2,300 people of different ages and various regions brought the town alive by joining the first edition of a marathon here.

Advertisment

Dignitaries joined the participants in the Tawang Marathon with Chief Minister Pema Khandu himself completing the 5-km circuit.

Khandu later said that the Tawang Marathon will henceforth be an annual event, with big companies already queueing up to be sponsors.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju, who is also the local MP and flagged off the full marathon, also participated in the 5-km run, though he did not complete it.

Advertisment

The event, held at more than 10,000 ft above mean sea level, is the first-ever high-altitude marathon in the northeastern region.

It was jointly organised by the Indian Army and the Arunachal Pradesh government in consultation with and support from a professional sports event management firm.

Organisers said 2,463 people, including 543 women, had registered for the event, with 2,343 participants, of which 511 were females, running the marathon.

Advertisment

Thick fog and low temperature did not deter the enthusiasm of the participants as well as the local people, who showed up in large numbers to cheer for them.

Among the participants, 858 were from the armed forces with the Indian Army fielding the largest squad of 803 personnel, the organisers said.

There were 452 participants from outside the state, they said.

Advertisment

The event comprised the Prestigious' full Marathon (42.195 km), Half Marathon (21.0975 km) and 10 or 5 km races.

The Marathon was formally announced by CM Khandu in June this year and he had registered himself as the first participant.

At the end of the marathon, prizes were given away by the dignitaries in all three sections.

The prizes included traditional headgear and cash rewards of varying amounts ranging from Rs 7,500 to Rs 75,000. PTI SSG NN