Over 23,000 idols of Lord Ganesh, goddess Gauri immersed in Mumbai on 7th day of festival

Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) More than 23,000 idols of Lord Ganesh and goddess Gauri were immersed in Mumbai on the seventh day of the festival dedicated to the elephant-headed deity, civic officials said on Saturday.

A total of 23,586 idols were immersed in the Arabian Sea and artificial ponds in the city by 6 am on Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said.

Of them, 21,177 idols were from households, 2,193 belonged to 'sarvajanik mandals' (community groups) and 216 of goddess Gauri, they said.

No untoward incident was reported anywhere during the immersion.

During the 10-day festival, devotees usually bid an emotional farewell to the idols of their beloved deity after one-and-a-half days, five days, and six or seven days.

Ganeshotsav, which started with Ganesh Chaturthi on September 7, is one of the biggest festivals in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. The festivities will end with Anant Chaturdashi on September 17 this year. PTI ZA NP