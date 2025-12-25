New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Women accounted for more than 60 per cent of the 23,340 people reported missing in the national capital till December 15 this year, according to data released by the Delhi Police.

Of the total missing persons, 14,166 were women, accounting for around 61 per cent, while 9,174 were men or around 39 per cent, the data showed.

Police records show that 14,3895 missing persons were traced during the year. Of them 8,672 were women, or around 60 per cent, and 5,713 were men or around 40 per cent.

The data indicated that 8,955 people were yet to be traced till December 15. This included 5,494 women or a little more than 61 per cent, and 3,461 men or nearly 39 per cent.

Adults accounted for a bulk of the missing cases. A total of 17,623 adults aged above eighteen were reported missing in 2025, including 10,020 women, (about 57 per cent) and 7,603 men (about 43 per cent).

Of these, 10,173 were traced, comprising 5,653 women and 4,520 men. The number of adults yet to be traced stood at 7450, with women accounting for 4,367 cases.

Children accounted for 5717 of the total missing persons reported during the year. Girls formed a large share, with 4,146 cases, or around 73 per cent, while 1,571 boys accounted for around 27 per cent, the data showed.

Among the missing children, 4,212 were traced, including 3,019 girls and 1,193 boys. At the same time, 1505 children remained untraced, of whom 1,127 were girls and 378 were boys.

Age-wise break-up showed that 360 children aged up to eight years were reported missing in 2025, including 143 girls and 217 boys. Of them, 214 were traced, while 146 were yet to be located, according to the data.

In the eight to twelve years age group, 444 children went missing, comprising 154 girls and 290 boys. Police traced 362 children in this category, while 82 remained untraced, the figures showed.

The highest number of missing children was recorded in the twelve to eighteen years age group, with 4913 cases, including 3849 girls and 1064 boys. Of these, 3636 were traced, while 1277 were yet to be found.

A comparison with 2024 showed that 24,893 people were reported missing in Delhi last year, including 14,752 women, or about 59 per cent, and 10,141 men, or about 41 per cent. Of them, 15,260 were traced, while 9633 remained untraced, the data showed.

In the adult category, 19,047 people were reported missing last year, while 5,846 children went missing during the year. Of the missing children, 4,496 were traced and 1,350 remained untraced.

A decadal analysis covering the period from 2015 to 2025 showed that 2.5 lakh people were reported missing in Delhi. Of these, 2.1 lakh were traced, while nearly 54,000 cases remained unresolved, Delhi Police records added.PTI SGV OZ OZ