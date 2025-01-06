Over 2,350 mln tn cement arrives by goods train in Manipur's Khongsang

Imphal, Jan 6 (PTI) In a boost to supply of essential commodities in Manipur, a total of 2,390 million tonnes of cement was transported to the Khongsang railway station by a goods train, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

Khongsang in Tamenglong district, located around 109 km from Imphal, has the state's only railway station in the hill districts.

"A total of 2,390 MT of cement arrived at Khongsang Railway Station. With more goods steadily being transported by train, this development is set to significantly ease the supply of essential commodities in Manipur," Singh said in a post on X on Sunday night.

The cement would be loaded onto trucks and transported to different parts of the state, officials said.

With frequent disruptions along the transportation route from Imphal to Dimapur in Nagaland via National Highway-2, rail connectivity is becoming vital to the supply chain of essential goods to Manipur from other parts of the country, they said. PTI CORR RBT