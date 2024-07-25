Over 23,800 people in Delhi received ownership rights of properties under PM-UDAY: Govt in LS

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) A total of 23,811 people have received ownership rights of their properties under the Pradhan Mantri Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) till July 16 this year, the Lok Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has received 1,22,729 applications for ownership rights under the PM-UDAY.

"The number of people conferred with ownership rights under the PM-UDAY scheme till July 16 is 23,811," the minister said.

In 2019, the Union Cabinet had approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies. Later, Parliament had passed a bill to grant ownership rights to the residents.

Subsequently, the Central government introduced the PM-UDAY scheme, under which people living in these colonies can apply for ownership rights of their properties.

In reply to another question, Sahu said the DDA has informed that an amount of Rs 2,173.81 crore has been disbursed towards its projects approved under Urban Development Fund (UDF) during the last five years (2019-20 to 2023-24).

According to reports available, there are 22 projects at the implementation stage under UDF, he added.