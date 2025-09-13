Over 2.39 lakh cases settled in third national Lok Adalat across J&K;

Srinagar, Sep 13 (PTI) More than 2.39 lakh cases were settled in the third national Lok Adalat across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, an official spokesman said.

The J&K Legal Services Authority organised the third National Lok Adalat of this year across the Union Territory, the spokesman said.

He said the Lok Adalat was organised to promote amicable settlements in a wide range of cases, including MACT claims, matrimonial disputes, cheque bounce cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act, money recovery, commercial disputes, and compoundable criminal offences.

The spokesman said that out of total 3,06,851 cases taken up by 167 benches in the day-long Lok Adalat, 2,39,533 cases were amicably settled and disposed off. PTI SSB MNK MNK