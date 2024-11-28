Over 24 lakh candidates provisionally shortlisted during job fairs: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Over 24 lakh candidates have been provisionally shortlisted during job fairs organised during the last five years, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.
In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Singh said 34,809 job fairs were conducted by state employment exchanges/model career centres during the last five years (2019-20 to 2023-24) as per information available with the Ministry of Labour & Employment.
Job fairs are organised as part of the National Career Service (NCS) project under the administrative control of the Ministry of Labour & Employment, he said.
In the five-year period, 26,83,161 jobseekers and 83,913 employers participated in the job fairs and 24,37,188 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted, he added. PTI AKV AKV SKY SKY