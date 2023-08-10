Over 2.4 lakh Indians surrendered passports in last 8 years: Govt data

New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) As many as 2,46,580 Indians surrendered passports from 2014 to 2022 across India with Delhi registering the maximum 60,414, according to data provided by the government in Rajya Sabha.

In Punjab, 28,117 people surrendered passports during the period while the numbers in Gujarat, Goa and Kerala were 22,300, 18,610 and 16,247, respectively.

The state-wise number of Indians who surrendered passports were provided by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan while replying to a question.

The total number of Indians who surrendered their passports from 2014 to 2022 stood at 2,46,580, he said.

According to the data furnished by the minister, over 24,000 Indians surrendered their passports in over 35 countries during the period 2019-2022. PTI MPB KVK KVK