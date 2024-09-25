Over 24% voting till 11 AM in J-K

Srinagar, Sep 25 (PTI) A voter turnout of 24.10 per cent was recorded in the first four hours of polling in the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir elections, an official said on Wednesday.

The voting began at 7 am amid tight security arrangements.

The Gulabgarh (ST) seat in the Jammu region recorded the overall highest voting percentage at 35.72, followed closely by Poonch Haveli at 34.26.

The maximum voting percentage among the 15 assembly segments in the Kashmir Valley was recorded in Kangan (ST) at 30.94. It was followed by Chrar-i-Sharief at 28.85 per cent and Khansahib at 27 per cent.

The lowest 7.40 per cent voting was recorded in the Habbakadal constituency here till 11 am, they said.

The voting is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm. PTI SSB MIJ TIR TIR