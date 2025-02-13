Over 2,400 corruption complaints received by Lokpal: Centre in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) Over 2,400 corruption complaints have been filed by the Lokpal so far by assigning a regular number, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

The Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013 (1 of 2014) was brought into force with effect from January 16, 2014.

"The institution of Lokpal has been established and is fully functional," Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply.

Singh said 2,426 complaints have been registered by assigning a regular complaint number.

"Out of these registered complaints, 2,350 complaints have been disposed off. (data as on 31.01.2025)," he said.

He said, at present, other than chairperson, there are six members out of which three are judicial members As per the Section 3 of the Act, other than chairperson, the number of members in Lokpal shall not exceed eight and out of whom 50 per cent shall be judicial members, the minister said.