Over 2,400 NDPS cases registered in Haryana between Jan 2023 and Mar 2024: Chief secy Prasad

Chandigarh, Jul 18 (PTI) Over 2,400 cases were registered in Haryana under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act between January 2023 and March 2024, resulting in the arrest of 3,562 people, Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad said on Thursday.

He said the state has intensified its campaign against drugs through effective law enforcement, comprehensive awareness campaigns and continuous public support for de-addiction initiatives.

Prasad issued a statement after participating in the 7th apex-level meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) through video conference during the day. The meeting was chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"From January 2023 to March 2024, as many as 2,405 NDPS cases were registered, resulting in the arrest of 3,562 individuals," the chief secretary said in the statement.

He said 24 preventive detention orders were issued under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and properties worth Rs 9.59 crore were seized.

The anti-drug campaign was conducted in 10 vulnerable districts, and 35 narco dog checks were carried out along the inter-state and inter-district borders to curb drug trafficking, Prasad added.

He said 96 awareness activities were conducted across 91 villages and 27 wards in the state between January 2023 and March 2024, and 38,973 people participated in these.

De-addiction centres have been established in 15 prisons, the official said.

At the village and ward levels, 7,523 addicts have been identified and encouraged to seek de-addiction. The Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, dedicated to addressing substance abuse issues, has provided professional help to 550 people, supporting them in their journey towards a drug-free life, he said.

The Chief Secretary said that Haryana has 105 de-addiction centres, 21 counseling-cum-rehabilitation centres and 12 psychiatric nursing homes, all of which are regularly checked for compliance with operational norms.

During the NCORD meeting, the health department was directed to establish de-addiction treatment facilities in every district hospital.

The education department and deputy commissioners were instructed to implement the 'Nav Chetna' modules to sensitise high school and college students about the dangers of drug abuse.

The meeting was also attended by Haryana Home Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur, Director General of Prisons Mohammad Akil and Additional DGP O P Singh.