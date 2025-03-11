Over 2.43 crore tourists visited Assam in last four years: Minister

Guwahati, Mar 11 (PTI) Over 2.43 crore tourists visited Assam in the last four years, Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass told the assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a question by Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, Dass said the total number of tourists visiting the state from 2021-22 to December of 2024-25 is 2,43,64,180.

Among them, 60,306 were foreign tourists, he said.

The year 2022-23 recorded the highest tourist footfall at 98,31,141, followed by 70,67,335 tourists visiting the state in 2023-24.

The number of tourists was 17,02,932 in 2021-22, while it was 57,62,772 in 2024-25 (till December).

Replying to another question by AIUDF legislator Aminul Islam, the minister said the state government has been taking up schemes for infrastructure development, publicity, and skill development to promote the tourism sector.

To promote river tourism, the department started a luxury cruise service, ‘Jalporee’, on the Brahmaputra river in Guwahati in 1991-92 and 'Mahabahu' from Guwahati to Majuli in 2011-12.

Moreover, plans are afoot for a 'hop on hop off' boat service connecting eight major religious destinations in Guwahati and its adjoining areas situated along the Brahmaputra river.

For its implementation, a new body has been formed jointly by Sagarmala Development Co. Ltd, Inland Waterways Authority of India Ltd, the state Tourism Department and Inland Water Transport Department, Assam.

"It has been christened 'Brahmaputra Sagarmala Mandir Darshanam SPV Pvt Ltd' and entrusted with the implementation of the project," Dass added. PTI SSG SSG SOM